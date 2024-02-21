Farm Weekly
Home/News

Cooking a part of life for steward

By Linda Sharman
February 21 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cookery section head steward Alanah Boxall is ready to see what is on offer in this years competition.
Cookery section head steward Alanah Boxall is ready to see what is on offer in this years competition.

Some of Alanah Boxall's favourite childhood memories involve being in the kitchen with her nanna, making things like big batches of tomato and chilli sauces and baking fruit cakes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.