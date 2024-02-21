Farm Weekly
Hopes for cattle competition to grow

By Linda Sharman
February 21 2024 - 6:00pm
The Wise familys Southend Murray Grey stud, Katanning, had a show to remember when they dominated the major awards at the Commonwealth Bank Cattle Expo at last years Wagin Woolorama, capping it off with the supreme cattle exhibit, grand champion multibreed senior cow and champion British Breed senior cow. With their six-year-old cow Southend Reflection and her heifer calf were Joe Galantino (left) and Commonwealth Banks Brendon Kay, with Southend Murray Grey stud co-principal Kurt Wise, Commonwealth Banks Tina Moroney and Sienna Bergersen with judges Peter Collins, Merridale Angus stud, Tennyson, Victoria, and Rob Onley, Candy Mountain Cattle, Noorat, Victoria and handler (kneeling) Jayne Thompson.
The introduction of a new cattle class last year was deemed a success at Wagin Woolorama.

