Hopes for cattle competition to grow

The introduction of a new cattle class last year was deemed a success at Wagin Woolorama.
And head steward of the Commonwealth Bank Cattle Expo, Ed Porter, is hoping it will continue to grow in 2024.
It was also Mr Porter's first time as head steward in 2023, and although he had helped at the event for around 20 years prior, he said it was a bit of a learning curve.
"It was a really good, enjoyable experience, and a bit of a natural progression after being involved with the event for some time," Mr Porter said.
He said last year marked the introduction of an unled junior cattle section in place of the prime trade steer section.
This was mainly due to declining numbers with exhibitors finding the timing of Woolorama in early March wasn't suitable for presenting commercial trade cattle.
"It has been hard to maintain the numbers in the prime trade steer section, and there was interest in perhaps running a carcase competition, but that would be difficult to incorporate," Mr Porter said.
"So we switched to an unled section."
Mr Porter said instead of having steers the class allowed for unled cattle that were good examples of the breed to be judged against each other.
There are four classes - two age groups of junior bulls and two for junior heifers and the animals would be judged on merit.
The new section received about 30 entries last year, which he deemed a success.
"It was really well received, and we're hoping to build on it again this year and increase the numbers," he said.
Class winners would once again receive $500 in cash or product, and be eligible to contest the prize for grand champion unled exhibit donated by the Commonwealth Bank.
The unled section also incorporates a heifer pairs category.
One for a pen of two composite heifers, and another for two purebred heifers, which would be judged based on their structural soundness, femininity, evenness and temperament.
"It's a way in which breeders can bring a couple of extra cattle along with them and showcase the evenness of the progeny," he said.
Meanwhile the regular led classes would be offered as usual, with judging for the champion junior and senior bulls and females and grand champion for each breed, along with the multibreed champion junior and senior bull and females and Commonwealth Bank Supreme Cattle Exhibit, the interschool heifer challenge and group classes of a pair of bulls, pair of females and sire progeny group of three to be judged on the Friday of Woolorama.
Mr Porter said the junior competition classes would be held on the Saturday morning, after which all prizes would be announced.
