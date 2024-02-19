Big shearing comp is ready to click

If you want to win a cut of the prizemoney, then you need to be at your best.
That is the message from Fletcher International clean-shear and woolhandling head steward Shane Dawson to potential contestants at this year's Wagin Woolorama.
Last year changes were made to the Saturday competition, when prize money was redistributed to the classes to only reward the first, second and third place-getters.
Mr Dawson said this meant that the best shearers and woolhandlers were rewarded.
"So shear or do your best," Mr Dawson said.
Open shear classes will remain the same this year, with the under 21, intermediate, senior and open, along with the Sam Vacca Memorial section for novices.
Competitors in the open section will be vying for a share of the $1600 prize pool, with first place taking home $650.
Meanwhile in the Fletcher International woolhandling competition classes are also the same as in 2023 - the open Londa and David Iles Woolhandling competition, which attracts a first place prize of $600; intermediate TJ Scanlon Woolhandling Competition, and novice, supported by AWI.
The woolhandling will get the day's competition underway at 8am, with the clean-shear due to kick off from 9am on Saturday March 9, and awards to be presented at 4pm.
The clean-shear event will be generously supported by Fletcher International Exports, AWI, Heiniger, Blight's Haulage, Top Gun Shearing, GT Shearing, McGuffie Transport and Shearing Ongerup.
The woolhandling has also been well-supported by many sponsors and donors - Sunny View Polls, Dohle & Co Farming, AE Patterson, Westendale Grazing, Hardie Fraser Estate, F & L White & Co, Moyses & Co, MA & EJ Gilbert, AWI, Blight's Haulage, Boehringer Animal Health, Top Gun Shearing, Larina Piesse Barrister & Solicitor, Wagin Palace Hotel, Wagin Ag Solutions, Wagin Swingertag, Dom's Deli, GT Shearing, Shearing Ongerup and Iles Family.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.