Seniors to be given a sneak-peak of Wagin Woolorama

For those more senior members of the community, organising a day out at an event like Wagin Woolorama can present a lot of challenges.
But this year, in keeping with the Let's Get Together theme, some very special members of the Wagin community will be treated to a sneak-preview of the 2024 show before the hustle and bustle of the two-day event.
On Thursday, March 7, senior citizens who utilise Wagin Homecare and Silver Chain, and some of the more mobile residents from the local Juniper Waratah Lodge residential aged care home, will be taken by bus to the Wagin showgrounds for a memorable afternoon.
Judging will already be completed within the Eric Farrow Pavilion, and the Woolorama committee has arranged for those senior citizens to enjoy a special afternoon tea while also exploring the photography, art, home craft and cookery exhibits at their own pace, in a space that is normally quite chaotic during the actual show.
Wagin Homecare manager Robyn Flett said the initiative was a way of saying thank you to those senior members who had contributed to their local community in years gone by, and acknowledging that they were still important members of the Wagin community.
"They'll come and have a lovely afternoon tea, and explore the various displays in the pavilion, and then be given a showbag, and hopefully they will feel like they have been to the show," Ms Flett said.
"It will really pay homage to them, while also giving them a connection back to what they know and have undoubtedly participated in or volunteered at in years gone by."
She said without the initiative it would otherwise be too difficult for many of those people to get along to the Woolorama, whether that be because they were not mobile enough, or would not have a carer to accompany them, or even that it may be too overwhelming and busy on the show days.
Woolorama committee vice-president Fiona Dawson said she was aware of similar types of previews being provided to senior citizens prior to other regional events, and hoped it showed the older Wagin locals what an important part they held within the local community.
Ms Dawson said the Let's Get Together theme was relevant not only for the Woolorama, but also for aged care within the local community, as local service providers looked to share their resources and work together.
She said Wagin Homecare, provided by the Shire of Wagin, had been servicing the local region for more than 30 years, focusing on the first two tiers of aged care that ultimately allowed clients to live within their own homes and actively participate within their community.
"We are trying to work with local general practitioners, chemists, the hospital, and even the Juniper Waratah Lodge, to make the most of the services we have available within the community and provide a continuity of care for our clients," Ms Dawson said.
"These people have worked a lifetime and we want to help them maintain their autonomy and continue to live in their own home for as long as possible."
This included shopping and meal preparation, which had taken on an even greater importance in the absence of an abundance of Meals on Wheels volunteers.
"We are hoping to make a register of volunteers who can help seniors to prepare meals in their own home using their own ingredients and therefore are making what they want to eat," she said.
"This would allow those senior citizens to continue to contribute to the community in their own way, empowering the younger generation with their stories as they spend time together, and also potentially their recipes."
Wagin Homecare currently employs 14 staff across the Wagin and Arthur River shires, and has recently relocated from the Shire of Wagin offices to a suite in the local Town Hall.
