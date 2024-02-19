Farm Weekly
Activists push government to live export end date

By Tamara Hooper
February 20 2024 - 10:00am
p The Greens deputy leader Mehreen Faruqi, left, Stop Live Exports, Rebecca Tapp, centre with megaphone and, Greens WA MLC Brad Pettitt, Right.
Coinciding with the first day Federal Cabinet met in Perth on Monday, animal activists gathered outside the Commonwealth Parliamentary offices, the very site where almost a year ago Federal Agriculture Murray Watt announced Labor's industry crippling policy to phase-out live sheep exports by sea.

