Discover some of the cheapest farm land in Australia

Chris McLennan
Chris McLennan
Updated February 20 2024 - 2:15pm, first published 2:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Once home to a big commercial goat enterprise, Wynyangoo Station is on offer near Mount Magnet in the Mid North across 404,458 acres (163,682 hectares). Pictures from Elders Real Estate.
At under $3 per acre, we've discovered a strong contender for the most affordable agricultural property in the nation.

