Dogs to put their best paws forward at Wagin

When the Wagin Woolorama was cancelled at the eleventh hour in 2022, all the events that had been months in the planning were unable to be held.
All except one.
Due to it being part of a wider sheepdog trials calendar, the Woolorama sheep dog trial was still allowed to proceed.
This year will mark 47 years since steward Tony Baxter helped to facilitate the first sheep dog trial at Woolorama back in 1978.
"It was already a long-held event but had been run at a different time in the calendar previously," Mr Baxter said.
"So we organised that it would be held at the same time as Woolorama at the Wagin showgrounds, where the wool pavilion now stands.
"It rained all day, but it didn't dampen my enthusiasm for running the trials in conjunction with Woolorama."
This year the three-sheep arena trials, held in conjunction with the Central Districts Working Sheepdog Club and WA Working Sheep Dog Association as part of
the State Round, will begin on Wednesday, March 6, at the purpose-built arena on the western side of the showgrounds, and are due to finish around midday on Saturday, March 9.
The dog high jump competitions will then be held at 1pm on the Saturday.
Mr Baxter said it was a big logistical operation, with about 600 sheep used for the three sheep arena trials across the four categories - encourager, novice, improver and open.
The event would once again be supported by Grainfeeds, Patmore Feeds, Planfarm, Peter Rundle MLA, Wagin Meats, Laucke Mills, Rural and Remote Plumbing and the Wagin Motel.
