Dogs to put their best paws forward at Wagin

By Linda Sharman
February 20 2024 - 9:00pm
Sheep dog trials section head steward Tony Baxter splits his time between Perth and Wagin.
When the Wagin Woolorama was cancelled at the eleventh hour in 2022, all the events that had been months in the planning were unable to be held.

