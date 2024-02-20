Minister confident in sector at EvokeAg

The Albanese government is focused on resolving "the most immediate" issues affecting the sector, while promoting long-term success.
That's the view of Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt when he addressed the first day of the AgriFutures' EvokeAg conference at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre on Tuesday morning.
Mr Watt expressed confidence and optimism during the conference's opening, quoting a Rabobank report which estimates the sector's exports from this financial year could be around $70 billion, the second highest year on record.
The minister highlighted the importance of biosecurity, referencing funding changes.
"When we came into office, we inherited a biosecurity system which was fraying at the edges, under a lot of pressure with no certainty of funding from year to year," Mr Watt said.
The Biosecurity Levy is expected to make up about six per cent of the billion dollar, four-year funding model, with an annual budget of $350 million coming from the Federal government and another $363m from importers.
"Importers, as the risk creators, are finally paying the costs of the biosecurity services they receive," Mr Watt said.
"A modest contribution will come from farmers, about $50m a year.
"I don't think that's a lot to ask when you consider the livelihoods that are at stake when it comes to biosecurity."
Mr Watt spoke on the importance of international relations, including strengthening ties with China, while also developing other markets for produce.
While he steered clear of the live export sheep industry and the recent controversy around livestock ship MV Bahijha, he said the recent low prices for domestic livestock was due to oversupply and changing weather conditions.
Australia's cost of living crisis was also acknowledged by the minister, who said the government was working to resolve "years of concerns" over prices handed out by supermarkets and wholesalers, referencing a review into the Food and Grocery code of conduct and an Australian Competition and Consumer Commission inquiry into supermarket pricing practices and behaviour.
"Dealing with cost of living pressures is our number one priority and we also know farmers have been feeling the squeeze on their margins," Mr Watt said.
"But our government's war on inflation is starting to work, and we're seeing that translate to the costs of essential farm products.
"Mr Watt also made reference of overseas workers making use of the PALM scheme, and mentioning improvements to working conditions.
He said almost all 13,000 fee free TAFE courses in agriculture had been taken up by students.
Aligning with the evokeAG conference theme, Mr Watt spoke on the government's commitment to the future of the sector."Already Australian farmers are feeling the impact of climate change, with ABARES (Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics) data showing that changes in seasonal conditions have already reduced farm profits by an average of 23 per cent," Mr Watt said.
"We are a proud exporting nation, it's also becoming more important from a trade perspective that our industry becomes even more sustainable."
Mr Watt highlighted decarbonisation plans to be undertaken by different industries in a bid to reach the government's net zero goal by 2050.
"The public consultation process that we've been going through is the first step in developing this sector plan, and it will map out the role for the agriculture sector in Australia's transition to net zero emissions," Mr Watt said.
"We're not saying that agriculture itself has to be net zero, but agriculture like every industry is going to have a contribution to make."
Mr Watt announced a Climate-Smart Agriculture Program, funded through the National Heritage Trust.
Under this program, two multi-million dollar grant opportunities will open from this Thursday, February 22, supporting projects which champion sustainability and productivity.
"These grants will empower our agricultural sectors to foster more innovation and build knowledge in responding to the impact of climate change," Mr Watt said.
In closing, Mr Watt reinstated his confidence in government action for this year.
"Hopefully you can see that in the Albanese government you have a willing partner to deal with the immediate challenges facing the sector," he said.
