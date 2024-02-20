Farm Weekly
Elders boss is frustrated with imbalance in agriculture

By Perri Polson
February 21 2024 - 10:00am
Elders chief executive officer Mark Allison makes a point at the opening day of evokeAG. in Perth on Tuesday morning.
Elders' chief executive officer Mark Allison outlined how his company had made such a significant impact in supporting Australian farmers over many years.

