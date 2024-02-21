Communities already have keys to success

AgriFutures chairwoman Cathy McGowan opened the fourth ever evokeAG. 2024 conference at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre on Tuesday morning by inspiring the audience to think big, and interconnect with communities.
She said AgriFutures' goal to increase prosperity for rural industries and communities, was the driving force behind the organisation, and that rural communities already had the keys to success - they just needed to know how to mobilise them together.
Ms McGowan puts her life into three categories - family, community and business.
People deem it necessary to separate these facets of life, however in her speech she challenged this idea, saying aligning them led to greater productivity and prosperity in rural communities.
"There's a notion I think that keeping family and business separate is necessary," Ms McGowan said.
"In my experience, linking these three strong ingredients creates a unique habitat for success.
"And then we can step faithfully into a place of risk and innovation.
"So many of my highlights and achievements can be chalked up to community with a strong grassroots campaign."
It was this campaign which developed Ms McGowan's career from farming all the way to politics.
"What a fantastic experience to represent your community in parliament," she said.
Ms McGowan thanked the 1900 delegates from 19 countries who travelled to Perth to attend the conference, as well as WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development.
"From the very first second that we talked about bringing evokeAG. to Perth, Ms Jarvis got behind this event - she's championed us from day one," she said.
Ms McGowan emphasised the importance of business, both locally and globally, as a means of keeping rural communities turning and thriving.
"I hope that in experiencing evokeAG together, you can take home a profound notion in that you are clearer together on the advantages of being on the same journey, and bringing family and community together is an absolutely competitive advantage that we share.
It's these three interlinking concepts which turn ideas into innovation and action, Ms McGowan said.
She ended with a call to action for the audience.
"It's over to you, will you be the person to help shape the future of agriculture by unearthing your exceptional edge - don't be shy or humble," Ms McGowan said.
