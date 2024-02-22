Gun laws miss the target says farmer

A firearm buyback scheme came into play this week as the State government works towards tightening WA's gun laws.
For Wagin farmer and clay target shooter Jim West, and plenty of others around the State, these new changes just don't make sense.
The buyback scheme started earlier this week on Wednesday, February 21 and coincides with the introduction of the controversial new Firearms Bill, which is set to position WA as having the toughest gun laws in the country.
It will become the first State to limit the number of firearms an individual can own, at 10 per person.
The government said the new legislation aimed to modernise outdated reforms and the way firearms were managed.
However Mr West believes the reform targets farmers just trying to do their job, and shooters who enjoy the sport, both of which he said have existed without problem for decades.
"We're people who use them (firearms) at our work and it's our recreation as well," Mr West said.
Other proposed changes will appear in the bill, including changes to storage requirements, mandatory training, compulsory health checks, new licence types, and the introduction of mandatory disqualifying offences.
Previously, Mr West's range of firearms could be used both on the farm or at the shooting range, however under proposed new laws, guns registered for farm use won't be able to be used for any other purpose.
Mr West said he would have to purchase another firearm under a new registration for clay shooting.
"My problem with limiting the firearms is that it'll make no difference to the crooks, they'll do whatever they do," he said.
"If someone wants to go silly with one (a firearm), they'll only need one."
Mr West built his own gun storage, which includes a top-of-the-range gun cabinet.
He's concerned that changes to the way firearms need to be stored may mean that some storage, which can cost thousands, could become defunct.
From a total $76 million for the reform package, $64.3m will be put towards the buyback scheme, which will be open until August 31, or until the fund runs out.
Firearms can be surrendered to any WA police station, along with unlicensed firearms which can be surrendered without penalty, however they will not qualify under the buyback scheme.
Mr West said the prices offered in the buyback scheme were "laughable", being drastically lower than their value.
He said firearms typically hold their value and can be worth up to tens of thousands of dollars.
WA Police Minister Paul Papalia said the scheme aimed to remove tens of thousands of unnecessary firearms from the State.
"Unfortunately, a number of high-profile firearm incidents have compromised the safety of regular, law-abiding Western Australians in recent years," Mr Papalia said.
"If there are fewer firearms in the community, there will be fewer opportunities for them to be used inappropriately."
The Shooting Industry Foundation of Australia (SIFA) chief James Walsh, said the buy back scheme was a "pointless and unnecessary waste of taxpayer funds" which would be going towards "low risk, legally owned and registered firearms".
Mr Walsh said SIFA questioned what part of the firearms reform package was directed at criminals, and criminal possession of firearms.
"This is irrefutable evidence that the WA Labor government is not interested in targeting criminals and criminal possession of illegal firearms, rather they are going after the law-abiding sporting shooters in an effort to trick the public into thinking they are doing something to combat the out-of-control crime problem in WA," Mr Walsh said.
Mr Papalia said the government had made the decision over years of "extensive consultation" with licence holders, industry bodies and stakeholders, including SIFA.
However Mr Walsh said SIFA had warned the government on multiple occasions that a buyback scheme was not the most effective way to target criminals.
"The proposed gun buyback plan further demonstrates that the Minister is ignoring the concerns and strategic advice offered by industry," Mr Walsh said.
"The Western Australian public should rightfully be outraged that their government is wasting $76 million on a program that targets law abiding people rather than criminals.
"Not a single criminal will surrender their gun to be bought back by the State."
Premier Roger Cook defended the reform package, saying the new laws struck a balance between the legitimate and responsible use of firearms, and public safety.
However Mr West said a fair portion of gun owners with malicious intentions could be weeded out during the licensing process, when they have to offer a genuine reason for ownership.
"If that's policed properly and the right questions are asked, you should weed out people who shouldn't have a firearm," Mr West said.
"That's the strongest piece in the legislation we've got.
"There should be far bigger penalties for people who steal firearms, that should be a fairly horrendous crime."
Mr West has been clay target shooting since the 1970s, a sport which has taken him around the world and offered a friendly community.
On the farm, his firearms keep his animals safe from feral cats and foxes.
"We're very serious and safe when we're on the range, but when we come off (the range and the guns packed away) we have a chat and the kids run around and have fun, they love to come and pick up the clays at the end of the day," he said.
"When the guns are all packed away safely, you then go and have a barbecue.
"And the kids learn gun safety as well from a young age.
"We want to stay legal, we want to enjoy our sport, we've got people from age 12 to 80-odd who shoot all around Australia.
"We don't have an American influence - Australians are just not like that."
