Nuffield scholars reflect on journeys

Past and present Nuffield scholars, partners and Nuffield Western Australia sponsors attended the annual sponsors' luncheon at Fraser's Restaurant in Kings Park last Friday.
The presenters were a mix of scholars showing the results of their research, former scholars giving updates on what they were doing now, new scholars introducing their background and research topics, and experts reporting on the financial side of the industry.
At the Nuffield WA annual meeting before the luncheon, chairman Andrew Slade stood down and 2021 Nuffield scholar Kathryn Fleay was elected to replace him.
Planfarm specialist business consultant Mike Cameron was first up on the podium, showing a series of slides filled with figures painting a rosy picture of the financial benefits WA farmers are expected to be reaping.
"Everyone should be stoked, yeah?," Mr Cameron said.
"Everyone should be going around with smiles."
Following that, some grim figures painted a startlingly different picture.
"Nearly half of Australian farmers have felt depressed, with almost two-thirds experiencing anxiety," he said.
"For one in seven, it's a frequent experience and close to half of Australian farmers have had thoughts of suicide, with a close to a third having attempted self-harm or suicide."
Mr Cameron then presented some solutions to the anxiety gripping Australian farmers, placing emphasis on delegating responsibilities and focusing on what can be controlled as opposed to what cannot be controlled.
Nuffield chairwoman Ms Fleay presented further findings on her topic of supporting young people to find a career pathway in the agricultural industry.
In her travels, she pointed to a program in the UK, which she said Australia could look to as a source of inspiration.
"Management Development Services (MDS) in the UK allows farm businesses and agricultural food businesses to all come together and be managed by a graduate program who have targets to meet," Ms Fleay said.
"It allows them to make the most of the year after graduating.
"What MDS does is allow students to be a wanted and needed player in business.
"That support is so essential for graduates; we don't want them to get disillusioned."
2024 Nuffield scholar Laura Bennet, a fourth-generation banana farmer from the north coast of New South Wales, noted some WA farmers had to work with especially adverse conditions - low soil fertility and harsh, dry environments.
"I'm looking at other areas across the globe that are dry and experiencing similar conditions - ways we can build practical strategies to adapt and adopt, ways we can utilise technology to offset our issues with hotter and dryer conditions," Ms Bennet said.
"I'm excited to travel and hopefully bring home some great outcomes to help ensure enduring profitability for all our farmers across the country."
Byfields director Craig Lane presented some more financial figures.
"Most grew half the grain or less than they did the year before, in 2022," Mr Lane said.
"Cattle and sheep prices are collapsing; cereal grains have held up a bit better, at least through harvest."
Outback Beef founder and 2008 scholar Annabelle Coppin reflected on her time as a scholar learning and working in the Middle East, France and America.
"I wrung every bit of moisture out of the towel of opportunity," Ms Coppin said.
"One thing I'm slowly learning, compared to my 25-year old self, is to really enjoy the now."
As the owner of the cattle station Yarrie station, Ms Coppin said she was in the midst of making some changes she hopes will outlast her.
"I'm not a believer of flat line systems in our operation," she said.
"I believe the traditional system of the headstockmen are failing.
"It's too much for one person; they burnout, leave, and you're back to the start again.
"So let's spread the load."
Ms Coppin said the drove team idea was new and it had a long way to go.
She said it was and it was clunky, "but given time, I feel I'm onto something here".
"For it to work we need to be persistent and know what the long term goal is," Ms Coppin said.
"My long-term goal is to structure a team that is fulfilled, that shares the load."
Ms Coppin expects to step back from her role in just under 20 years.
"I have less than 20 summers to get this right," she said.
2024 scholar Shannen Barrett spoke on the processed oat industry.
"I can see the opportunities for growth in terms of genetic gain, moving from the public sector to the private sector, and that oats will finally catch up to wheat, barley and canola," Ms Barrett said.
She is looking at the marketing opportunities for processed oats.
"They have a huge health benefit," Ms Barrett said.
Joining the luncheon via Zoom, 2023 Nuffield Scholar Daniel Dempster presented his case studies on soil health principles and the challenges of sustainable farming versus maintaining a steady flow of profit.
2024 scholar Ashley Wiese spoke about his goal of exploring industries outside of grain and agriculture, where value has been created.
"Things like Italian mineral water - why do you pay double for a commodity, and how did they create that?" Mr Wiese said.
"And trying to create a model to bring that to some of our grains.
"There are some opportunities in sustainability, oats and beer, in that how do we create that value to an industry scale?"
2023 scholar Rebecca Kelly gave an overview of her findings on the intersection between energy and agriculture.
"I specifically explored what happens when solar, wind, oil or gas approaches you to produce energy off your farm," Ms Kelly said.
She then went onto explain the delineation between the rights of the land owners and the pressure oil and gas companies can exert on said land owners.
"Across most countries, farmers are not receiving favourable terms," Ms Kelly said.
"Prioritise engagements with major corporations over subsidiaries.
"Companies may establish off-shoots; avoid dealing with them when possible.
"If these small companies fail, they won't pay your rehab, and rehab comes with millions of dollars."
