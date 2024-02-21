Farm Weekly
Home/News
Free

Cyclone warning for State's north puts towns on flood watch

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated February 21 2024 - 6:10pm, first published 5:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
While currently a tropical low, the system is expected to reach tropical cyclone intensity on Friday. Picture via the Bureau of Meteorology.
While currently a tropical low, the system is expected to reach tropical cyclone intensity on Friday. Picture via the Bureau of Meteorology.

Severe weather warnings have been issued for an area spanning between Coral Bay and Karratha, as an ex-tropical cyclone is expected to lash the state with strong winds later this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Perri is an agriculture journalist with Farm Weekly. Born in regional Victoria, Perri developed a love of regional and rural news at a young age, and is now passionate about advocating for the agricultural industry. Her interests include science, agronomy, livestock and food production.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.