Cyclone warning for State's north puts towns on flood watch

Get ready for dangerous weather by preparing your home inside and out.

Secure boats, caravans, trailers, garden sheds, outdoor furniture, rainwater tanks, LPG bottles, loose material and rubbish around your home and workplace.

Ensure your emergency kit is complete and check your family knows what to do.

Check in with friends and neighbours to make sure they're preparing too.

Prepare to move cars, equipment, livestock and pets early so they are not caught in floodwaters.

Prepare an emergency kit including enough canned food and water to last for four days, as well as clothing, important documents such as identification and insurance papers, medication, cash and a battery-operated radio to listen to warnings.

Fill your vehicle's fuel tank.

Watch for changes in water levels so you are ready if you need to evacuate.

Never walk, swim or play in floodwaters, as they are dangerous.