Cyclone warning for State's north puts towns on flood watch

Severe weather warnings have been issued for an area spanning between Coral Bay and Karratha, as an ex-tropical cyclone is expected to lash the state with strong winds later this week.
Ex-tropical cyclone Lincoln is expected to bring sustained winds of about 35 kilometres per hour near the centre of the cyclone, and wind gusts of up to 85km/h.
The Bureau of Meteorology has advised the tropical low moved off the west Kimberley coast this morning and will move to the south west coast, reaching tropical cyclone intensity, category two, during Friday.
Destructive wind speeds of up to 140km/h are likely to be felt between Carnarvon and Ningaloo once the system reaches its peak, while Dampier, Karratha and Roebourne could see wind speeds of up to 100km/h.
By Sunday, the system is expected to cross to the west Pilbara and northern Gascoyne Coast as it weakens, bringing heavy rainfall.
The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) issued a blue alert for communities between Ningaloo and Roebourne, and a flood warning for those living in Onslow, Exmouth, Coral Bay, Minilya, Gascoyne Junction, Carnarvon and Murchison in the Onslow Coast, Lyndon-Minilya Rivers and Gascoyne River catchments.
DFES have advised a risk of minor flooding, as catchments in the flood watch area are relatively dry.
Widespread rainfall totals of between 20-30 milimetres of rainfall are expected from late Friday over the Pilbara coast, with rainfall increasing to up to 100mm.
As the system passes through the State, the South West Land Division should see some daily rainfall totals until at least next Tuesday, February 27.
What to do:
Stay up to date via emergency.wa.gov.au
