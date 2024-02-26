Farm Weekly
JD tractor makes $510,000 at Wongan Hills

By Jodie Rintoul
February 26 2024 - 1:00pm
Elders, Wongan Hills conducted a clearing sale for Adrian (right) and Alison Brennan (second right) last week just west of Wongan Hills. Supporting them at the sale were Elders, Wongan Hills agent and branch manager Jeff Brennan (left), who co-ordinated the sale, brother-in-law Les Crane and Adrians sister Julie Brennan Crane.
A well-presented and well-maintained offering of machinery and plant was keenly sought after by buyers at Adrian and Alison Brennan's clearing sale at Wongan Hills last week, where prices topped at $510,000 for a John Deere 9520R four-wheel drive tractor and temperatures hit 38 degrees.

