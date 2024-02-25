Farm Weekly
Home/News

Graeme is adding a new string to his bow

By Belinda Hickman
February 25 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Graeme Curry is adding yet another string to his bow, joining the Elders Real Estate team in WA.
Graeme Curry is adding yet another string to his bow, joining the Elders Real Estate team in WA.

Elders latest property consultant Graeme Curry will already be a familiar face across the WA agriculture industry, from his multi-decade career in the livestock industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.