Graeme is adding a new string to his bow

Elders latest property consultant Graeme Curry will already be a familiar face across the WA agriculture industry, from his multi-decade career in the livestock industry.
But the auctioneer and agent will take his career in a somewhat new direction, adding real estate to his working week mix.
Mr Curry, who remains based at Elders Muchea branch, will from this week reduce his livestock and clearing sale duties to about one day per week, while his 'main gig' will become real estate.
"Real estate has always been my medium to long-term goal,'' Mr Curry said.
"I have had my real estate licence for five years and it is something that I have been developing in the background.''
Mr Curry has worked from 'top to bottom' in the agriculture industry and has experience in broadacre and hobby farming, agricultural science, wool and livestock sales and auctions and negotiating between industry bodies and government.
He said he was ready for a new challenge, after many years traversing WA in his livestock roles, citing his proven sales history and commitment to the industry.
Mr Curry will largely deal with clients buying and selling residential and lifestyle properties in the Bindoon and Chittering area and will also focus on more commercial, broadacre farm sales further afield.
He said being in the agricultural industry throughout his working life, and still working with clients he met on his first day on the job in the mid-1980s, was testament to his integrity and devotion to rural WA - which would continue.
He said the real estate industry had always been an interest and he was excited about the opportunity to bring his work with rural people and farmers together with property sales.
"I'll still be actively involved in livestock activities with the company,'' Mr Curry said.
"But I'm ready for a new challenge.
"While I'll continue to maintain my livestock consultancy, I will also be offering new opportunities for farmers as we bridge the gap between rural and city and explore real estate markets in Perth, on the east coast and beyond."
Elders Real Estate senior rural real estate executive Simon Cheetham said Mr Curry brings to the real estate team a great network and his strong affinity with the WA agricultural sector.
"Those farmers who haven't met Graeme in person yet may well have seen him in action auctioneering and heard his dulcet tones on the ABC's Country Hour, giving the market update following the Muchea sales,'' Mr Cheetham said.
"He will be a valued member of our rural real estate sales team going forward."
Mr Cheetham said Elders viewed Muchea and the surrounding areas as having a growing importance for the entire agricultural sector, and had invested accordingly in the new Muchea branch, where the Northern and Brand Highways intersect.
"Muchea is a great location, with prime farmland, lifestyle properties and major commercial properties right on the doorstep, whilst being able to efficiently service farmers further afield also," he said.
"From this base, Graeme looks forward to assisting farmers with the sale and purchase of properties.''
