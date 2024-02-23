Government assistance hits the road

Regional towns will soon host one of the fleet of Australian Government's mobile service centres (MSCs), when Kangaroo Paw II visits WA during February and March.
The MSCs travel around Australia, stopping to provide services in rural and regional communities, meaning residents in parts of Australia who are a considerable distance from a traditional service centre, can receive face-to-face service.
MSC staff can help with payments and services for Medicare and Centrelink, provide information about Department of Veterans' Affairs programs and support services for veterans and their families, among other government services.
The MSC can help with:
The MSC has information about:
The Mobile Service Centre's WA regional schedule:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.