The Nationals WA lock in first three election candidates

Shane Love, Peter Rundle and Lachlan Hunter have been endorsed by The Nationals WA to contest the 2025 State election.
They were the first round of candidates to gain pre-selection, with the official announcement made on the weekend by party president Julie Freeman.
Party leader and current Moore MLA Shane Love will represent the Nationals in the newly-created Mid West seat, which takes in the existing electorate of Moore.
"As well as leading the Nationals, Shane has worked hard as the opposition Leader in WA, holding the Cook Labor government to account every single day in parliament on issues like WA's health, housing and cost-of-living crisis," Ms Freeman said.
"Shane was instrumental in reversing Labor's contentious Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act, and has been standing up for regional WA, calling for more resilient power and communications networks after widespread blackouts this year."
Current Roe MLA Peter Rundle will stand again to represent the electorate that covers more than 100,000 square kilometres from Williams to Esperance.
"Peter has been a dedicated champion for regional WA, representing one of WA's largest and most diverse electorates since 2017," Ms Freeman said.
"A Katanning farmer and businessman, Peter is also a strong advocate for regional development, having served on both the Great Southern Development Commission and the WA Regional Development Trust prior to entering parliament."
Mr Hunter is the newest face to join the Nationals and will contest the Central Wheatbelt seat that is currently held by former party leader Mia Davies who will leave politics at the upcoming election.
"Lachlan is a proud product of the Central Wheatbelt, hailing from a farming family in Bruce Rock and knows firsthand the challenges regional communities face," Ms Freeman said.
"He has experience in the corporate sector including at Australia Post and in the grain and live export industry, and has served in senior roles in State and Federal politics.
"Locally, he is on the board of the Northam Chamber of Commerce and a non-executive director of regional domestic violence organisation DVassist."
Pre-selections for Geraldton and Warren-Blackwood will take place on Sunday, March 24, with additional seats to be pre-selected at a later date.
