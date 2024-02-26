Farm Weekly
Starving sheep leads to massive fine for WA sheep farmer

February 26 2024 - 11:00am
Starving sheep leads to massive fine for WA sheep farmer

An 86-year-old Narrogin livestock producer has been fined $34,000 (suspended for 12 months) and ordered to pay $7500 in legal costs, after pleading guilty to four counts of animal cruelty in the Narrogin Magistrates Court last week.

