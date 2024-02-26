Starving sheep leads to massive fine for WA sheep farmer

An 86-year-old Narrogin livestock producer has been fined $34,000 (suspended for 12 months) and ordered to pay $7500 in legal costs, after pleading guilty to four counts of animal cruelty in the Narrogin Magistrates Court last week.
The magistrate said a relatively long suspension period was required to ensure the offender understood the seriousness of the offence and future compliance with the Animal Welfare Act 2002.
The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) undertook an investigation in 2021 in response to reports of poor animal welfare on the property.
Inspectors found about 60 recently deceased and dying sheep that were in a severely emaciated condition.
The live sheep were weak and had minimal response to stimulation.
Laboratory analysis determined the sheep were suffering from starvation.
DPIRD director regional compliance Noel Chambers said livestock producers had an obligation to ensure proper and humane care and management of stock in all circumstances.
"While the department appreciates the challenges producers face, it is unacceptable to allow sheep to starve to death," Mr Chamber said.
"Options can include feeding at the minimum requirements, finding agistment, destocking or as a last resort, humane euthanasia."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.