Grains industry salutes award winners

"I have huge respect for farmers....and I have huge respect for what they continue to achieve in the face of many challenges, so I am honoured to receive this award from them and especially from the GRDC (Grains Research and Development Corporation)."
That was the summation from professor Ross Kingwell who received the GRDC Seed of Light award at the Grains Research Update at the Perth Convention Centre on Monday morning.
He was described by GRDC western panel chairman Darrin Lee as one of Australia's most highly-respected agricultural economists.
In addition to being the Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre's chief economist, professor Kingwell teaches in the School of Agriculture and Environment at The University of Western Australia and is a leader and mentor to young economists at the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD).
The Seed of Light awards celebrate the grains sector's most committed researchers and innovations, with professor Kingwell being the first economist in Australia to receive the award.
As he pondered the current state of agriculture in Western Australia, professor Kingwell said one thing that stood out was not just the calibre of people offering advice to farmers, but also "the huge ability and knowledge and endeavour of this current generation of farmers".
He said because of the talent and competence of many farmers, it was quite possible that an inexperienced adviser at times, "might feel overawed and even inadequate in their presence".
"Over my decades of interactions with farmers, I've seen them embrace many new technologies and techniques and most are now reaping their commercial benefits," professor Kingwell said.
Mr Lee said professor Kingwell had an incredible ability to convert complex economic data into farm-ready, relatable insights for graingrowers.
He said professor Kingwell was well respected by researchers, graingrowers and industry colleagues alike, "whether he is communicating about global market trends, artificial intelligence in the grain transport industry or changes in farmland values".
"He always extends economic insights in a way that is relatable and enjoyable," Mr Lee said.
He said it was "very fitting" for professor Kingwell to receive the award, given his outstanding contributions to the grains industry over many decades.
Robert Harrison, a research scientist at DPIRD and Murdoch University, specialising in the areas of legume and pasture agronomy, received the GRDC Emerging Leader award.
He joined Murdoch University's Legume and Rhizobium Sciences team in 2016 and since then has managed field and glasshouse experiments for national projects and co-authored multiple international research papers for CSIRO, DPIRD and Murdoch University.
He was a project lead on the GRDC dryland pasture systems investment from 2019 to 2021 and is currently a lead investigator in the Harvested Annual Legume Options project, a Western Australian Agricultural Research Collaboration project with GRDC investment.
Mr Harrison said it was "an absolute honour" to be recognised.
"As researchers we are all trying to make a difference for farmers in WA, and I'm just blown away to be collecting an award like this along the way," Mr Harrison said.
"Working with the farmers is the most rewarding part of what I do.
"I'm positive I learn more from them than they do from me.
"Seeing where your research goes, not just in a lab or a glasshouse, but going out into different parts of the State, performing your research onfarm and ultimately seeing it adopted as well, that's the most fulfilling part."
Mr Lee said it was important to recognise the young people getting involved in the grains industry, saying without them, "we wouldn't go to a lot of places in a hurry".
As a relative newcomer to the grains industry, Mr Lee said Mr Harrison had demonstrated impressive professional growth and had built strong relationships with growers and researchers.
"Mr Harrison is a natural communicator who has made a significant contribution to legume and pasture research extension since joining the industry in 2016," Mr Lee said.
'His passion for agriculture and significant connections within the WA ag community, stemming from his upbringing in Wongan Hills, has seen him excel in communicating research outcomes.
"With research scientists like Mr Harrison - who is among a large cohort of talented young researchers at organisations like DPIRD, CSIRO and at WA universities - the grains industry is in a great position to tackle the farming challenges of today and tomorrow."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.