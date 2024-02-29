evokeAg. 2024 draws international crowd

View + 7 Photos

More than 1800 people attended evokeAG. 2024 at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre last week. Exceptional Edge was the theme for the two-day event that attracted people from more than 18 countries all pursuing innovation in agriculture. Apart from information sessions and panel discussions, 42 startup businesses from across Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United States were featured as they pursue innovative solutions that address complex global challenges, from waste management and sustainable production, to decarbonisation, to drive positive change to Australian food systems.