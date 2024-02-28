Farm Weekly
Home/News

Varieties of the future on our doorstep

MW
By Mel Williams
February 28 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
InterGrain chief executive officer Tress Walmsley said Inaris technology had the capacity to dramatically improve grower onfarm profitability through the delivery of significantly higher yielding cereal varieties across a range of grain growing environments.
InterGrain chief executive officer Tress Walmsley said Inaris technology had the capacity to dramatically improve grower onfarm profitability through the delivery of significantly higher yielding cereal varieties across a range of grain growing environments.

Australia is one step closer to having gene edited wheat, with Australian cereal breeder InterGrain growing its first wheat lines at The University of Western Australia's (UWA) research facilities in Shenton Park this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Mel Williams

CCJ sub/writer

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.