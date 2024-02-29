Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Manual delivers insight to precision ag

February 29 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In partnership with GRDC, SPAA has released the updated PA in Practice III with new insights into precision agriculture for the grains industry. Photo by GRDC.
In partnership with GRDC, SPAA has released the updated PA in Practice III with new insights into precision agriculture for the grains industry. Photo by GRDC.

Australian grain growers will benefit from new insights into precision agriculture (PA) for the grains industry with the release of the PA in Practice III manual.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.