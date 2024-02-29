Farm Weekly
Slight upward shift for wool nationally

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
Updated February 29 2024 - 8:14pm, first published 8:00pm
The Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) Western Market Indicator (WMI) finished the week 128 cents a kilogram above its Eastern counterpart and even though it finished lighter on the final day of trading, the standout feature of last week's sale was the low pass in rate recorded.

