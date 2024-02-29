Slight upward shift for wool nationally

The top four buyers in Fremantle for the week were PJ Morris Wools, with 1408 WA bales and 2714 overall nationally, Techwool Trading, purchased 1303 WA bales amongst its 6749 total, Tianyu Wool had total off 2898 including 923 from Fremantle and Endeavour Wool Exports bought 1022 in WA and 3630 nationally for the week.