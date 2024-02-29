Farm Weekly
Sundowner celebrates STEM program success

By Wendy Gould
February 29 2024 - 4:00pm
Guest speaker, science ambassador, professor Lyn Beazley (left) with Value Creators director Maree Gooch, special guest Federal Member for Perth Patrick Gorman and Value Creators director Ann Maree OCallaghan.
Alumni, mentors, associates, program leaders and special guests celebrated the culmination of three successful years of the government-funded STEM Jumpstart program with a sundowner function at The University Club, Crawley, recently.

