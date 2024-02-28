Farm Weekly
Fire will not affect fertiliser supplies

By Brooke Littlewood
February 28 2024 - 4:00pm
The Kwinana fertiliser storage fire last month. Photo courtesy of the Department of Fire and Emergency Services Western Australia.
The Kwinana fertiliser storage fire last month. Photo courtesy of the Department of Fire and Emergency Services Western Australia.

Nutrien Ag Solutions has confirmed the first road trains of granular fertiliser from their bulk storage facility at Kwinana have now been dispatched, marking a significant milestone in recovery efforts, after a fire last month.

