Time for blokes to kick back and unwind

From bushfires to dry conditions, sheep, balancing budgets, government interference, volunteer burnout and general life - there's no denying times have been tough for WA farmers.
While some may struggle to manage and deal with stress, Cascade grower Greg Curnow said it was important for people to realise they were not alone.
As such Mr Curnow has organised another Blokes, BBQ, Bonfire, Beers, Bonding and Bullshit - otherwise known as #6Bs - event to be held at Esperance just before seeding season starts.
However, there will be a twist, with barefoot bowls or old man's marbles replacing the traditional bonfire.
"We thought now would be a good time to organise a #6Bs event given everything that is going on at the moment," Mr Curnow said.
"Camaraderie is a good way to keep mental health and that sense of community in check - it doesn't cost anything to talk or do something recreationally."
Blokes interested in attending the event, which will be held at the Scaddan Country Club, have been encouraged to keep the late afternoon and evening on Wednesday, March 27, free.
Mr Curnow said there was friendly competition to be had with prizes up for grabs, however the main aim was to have a bit of fun.
Given mental health isn't only an issue for those involved in agriculture, he said the invite was extended to every bloke and any bloke.
"The #6Bs is traditionally targeted at middle-aged men in agriculture, but as we know health and mental health is an issue for all," he said.
"As such we welcome any fellas of any age, occupation or interest to join us for a great evening."
Mr Curnow said it was easy to get caught up in everything that was going on in the world.
"This is an opportunity for people to get together and socialise," he said.
"Talk is key - I would encourage people to remain involved in the community and keep talking, it doesn't have to be about anything to do with mental health.
"Don't shut yourself out."
The #6Bs barefoot bowls will kick off at 4pm for a 4.30pm start.
While people are encouraged to bring a set of bowls, if they have them, there are also plenty available for those who don't.
Dinner will be provided by Farm and General at 6.30pm, when Esperance local Todd Quinlivan will speak about participating in the Sydney to Hobart yacht race in 2022.
Scaddan farmer Tom Curnow will also provide entertainment in his presentation about running in last year's Sydney marathon.
Mr Curnow said not everyone who attended had to play bowls.
"People can just rock up for dinner if bowls aren't their thing," Mr Curnow said.
"Or if they can't get there earlier they can still come for dinner, as we will probably have another bowl after then."
Although not compulsory, people are encouraged to RSVP by contacting Mr Curnow 0427 792 101 or Mark Bratten 0427 5021 86.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.