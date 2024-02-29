Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

$24,000 Simmental headlines Willandra sale

By Kane Chatfield
March 1 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the $24,000 top-priced Simmental bull, Willandra Tantamount T035 (PP) (by Tullamore Park Rocket), at the 36th annual Willandra Simmental, Red Angus and Angus on-property bull sale at Williams last week were top-priced bull buyer sponsor Jarvis Polglaze (left), Zoetis Australia, Nutrien Livestock, Williams agent Ben Kealy, buyers Janice and Kevin Hard, Naracoopa Simmental stud, Denmark and Willandra stud principals Charles and Peter Cowcher and Peters son Charlie.
With the $24,000 top-priced Simmental bull, Willandra Tantamount T035 (PP) (by Tullamore Park Rocket), at the 36th annual Willandra Simmental, Red Angus and Angus on-property bull sale at Williams last week were top-priced bull buyer sponsor Jarvis Polglaze (left), Zoetis Australia, Nutrien Livestock, Williams agent Ben Kealy, buyers Janice and Kevin Hard, Naracoopa Simmental stud, Denmark and Willandra stud principals Charles and Peter Cowcher and Peters son Charlie.

A $24,000 traditional Simmental bull headlined solid results at the 36th annual Willandra Simmental, Red Angus and Angus on-property bull sale at Williams last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.