Tullibardine Angus sale peaks at $16,000

By Kyah Peeti
March 2 2024 - 2:00pm
With the top price buyer, Barry Panizza (second left), BJ Panizza Family Trust, Albany, who paid a sale high of $16,000, were Tullibardine stud principal Alastair Murray (left), Virbac area sales manager Tony Murdoch and Nutrien Livestock, Mt Barker agent Harry Carroll.
Strong support was a testament to the Tullibardine Angus stud and its genetics when the Murray family offered an exceptionally even bull team at its annual on-property sale at Redmond last week.

