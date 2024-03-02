Case IH Steiger 715 Quadtrac unveiled

CNH Industrial showcased the latest addition to its 28-year old Quadtrac line, the Steiger 715, last Thursday to a handful of WA College of Agriculture - Cunderdin students.
Touted as the most powerful Steiger yet, it has 715 horsepower which can be boosted to 778hp and has a road speed capability of 43km/h.
It also has an increased fuel capacity of 1927 litres, allowing for longer shifts.
The latest Quadtrac's new heavy duty undercarriage, with longer track design, also allows for improved traction and flotation to match the tractor's high horsepower, which reduces soil compaction and delivers more power to the ground.
Among its laundry list of appealing features is easier access to its engine via a redesigned engine hood, which lifts 31 per cent higher than the previous hood, according to CNH product manager Justin Bryant, making services easier, as well as allowing operators to remove debris shields without using tools.
Inside the cab, dual displays offer increased functionality and visibility for its operator overlooking the redesigned bonnet,
A redesigned exhaust and increased LED lighting are also features.
The exterior of the cab roof has been upgraded to include integrated overhead grab rails for safe access around the cab.
Efficiency, power and cutting-edge technology is the name of the game when it comes to the Steiger 715.
"The large scale broadacre sector of our industry has been demanding more power, and we've delivered with the Steiger 715 Quadtrac, which is ideally suited to what these farmers need, and to our, at times, difficult and challenging conditions," Mr Bryant said.
"It's the largest Case IH has produced, and even more importantly, it's the largest tractor available commercially - it'll be the largest tractor going into winter cropping in 2025."
Mr Bryant showed the students the new FPT 16 litre TST twin stage turbo tier two engine.
To give this model a sense of scale, Mr Bryant told the students the previous model, the 645, had a 13L engine.
"Engines like to run on nice, dense air," he said.
"So the denser the air, the more horsepower we can make from the fuel we're putting in, so therefore we can run more efficiently even when it's a stinking hot day, we're still feeding that engine with cool, dense clean air.
"Mr Bryant said to make the tractor even more efficient, there were two cooling systems - one for the engine and one for the air intake.
"When we're working on a 45-degree day, and we're running this thing at about 95 per cent load, and it has to do that all day while you're in the airconditioned cab, we at least know it's getting cool air," he said.
Mr Bryant then outlined the Steiger 715's AFS Connect system, ranging from letting the operator turn on the radio at a simple touch of the screen to agronomists to assess protein and yield data.
"So agronomists have our yield, protein, they can set prescription maps that set up our sprays and tractors and they can push in what our sowing rates are in particular areas of the paddock, so our operator can just get in and go," he said.
"As far as making a farming business more efficient, AFS Connect has got a lot of key features that large scale growers can utilise to their advantage."
Mr Bryant said for him, the take-home points for the latest Quadtrac tractor were the power and its traction.
"It's all well and good to go and build a tractor that's got a big engine," he said.
"But unless you have the chassis on the undercarriage and the track system to do it, you're not going to have that power.
"If you look at the buyers of these tractors, there'll be times where they're doing long shifts, but they're buying large tractors so the whole business is more efficient."
