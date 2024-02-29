Farm Weekly
New Holland tractor tops at $302,500

By Rhys Tarling
February 29 2024 - 2:10pm
Corey Leeson, Meckering, secured a 2016 New Holland T9.450 tractor for $302,500
Corey Leeson, Meckering, secured a 2016 New Holland T9.450 tractor for $302,500

HAVING recently received a 3000 hour service, an eye-catching 2016 New Holland T9.450 tractor - with 3218 hours on the engine and 2201 hours on the driveline - generated the highest price at the WR Taylor & Sons clearing sale at Cunderdin last week.

