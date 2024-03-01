DFES pushes bushfire plans as fire risk continues through autumn

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) have announced an extension to the southern bushfire season through autumn, as the hot, dry and windy conditions are expected to continue.
The Autumn Seasonal Bushfire Outlook, which is released by the Australasian Fire Authorities Council, warns of an increased risk to WA's South West Land Division in the coming months.
For the next three months, the northern bushfire season is projected to be normal, with the exception of West Kimberley, which has an above average risk due to unusually dry conditions.
Craig Waters, DFES deputy commissioner of operations, said he was asking the community to stay vigilant, and that it was frustrating that not enough households had made bushfire plans.
93 per cent of WA is considered to be prone to bushfires, and only 1.5pc of households have recorded a bushfire plan.
"It's been a long and fairly challenging fire season," Mr Waters said.
"It's setting alarm bells for us that the community is unprepared and doesn't know what to do in the event of a bushfire peril," he said.
Mr Waters said with adequate resources, DFES were focusing on managing the fatigue of their career and volunteer bushfires.
The extension also includes the use of WA's large air tanker, which will remain in WA until March 27.
"That's purely to make sure we have the appropriate resourcing to help our firefighters on the front end should a bushfire occur,"
DFES brought their aerial fleet into operation one month earlier than usual, in October last year, signalling the start of a longer bushfire season.
Since then, firefighters have responded to more than 3700 bushfires, and the aerial fleet has dropped 12 million litres of fire retardant and water.
It's an increase of 33 per cent from last year.
"The soil moisture deficit has far outweighed the five year average which is why fuel is just ready to burn as soon as there's an ignition source," Mr Waters said.
"We've seen for the past three or four seasons, not only an increase in the number of fires, but an increase in the intensity and ferocity of fires," he said.
Mr Waters said it is highly likely that longer bushfire seasons will become "the new normal".
"I think it's been the norm for a couple of years now," he said.
"There's been more of an overlap between the northern and southern bushfire seasons."
Mr Waters said he was frustrated that not enough people were taking the time to make a bushfire plan.
"It's not enough, there's a level of complacency I think," he said.
"It's frustrating that the messaging isn't getting across.
"We're imploring everyone to take on a plan, it's purely there to protect their family.
"It removes the requirement to make decisions under pressure, you're much better off making decisions in the light of day when there's no pressure, the last thing we want is people making those bad decisions when they're being approached by a bushfire," he said.
