Farm Weekly
Home/News

Vince talks about meat and mental health

By Linda Sharman
March 4 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renowned butcher, Vince Garreffa said locally produced meat should be something to celebrate, and a chance to have heart to heart conversations over.
Renowned butcher, Vince Garreffa said locally produced meat should be something to celebrate, and a chance to have heart to heart conversations over.

The humble Sunday roast lamb.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.