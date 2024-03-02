Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Quality pushes Carenda Angus to $13,500

By Kyah Peeti
March 2 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the $13,500 top-priced bull, Carenda Teletubbie T10, is Carenda stud co-principal Matt Kitchen (left), with buyer Mat Fairbrass, Bowie Beef, Bridgetown, with Virbac area sales manager Tony Murdoch, Elders Katanning agent Steele Hathway and Elders stud stock representative Russell McKay (bottom right).
With the $13,500 top-priced bull, Carenda Teletubbie T10, is Carenda stud co-principal Matt Kitchen (left), with buyer Mat Fairbrass, Bowie Beef, Bridgetown, with Virbac area sales manager Tony Murdoch, Elders Katanning agent Steele Hathway and Elders stud stock representative Russell McKay (bottom right).

The Kitchen family celebrated 30 years of breeding Angus bulls with success when its top-quality sires continued to impress buyers at its sixth annual on-property sale at Katanning last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.