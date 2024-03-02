Quality pushes Carenda Angus to $13,500

Their $8500 sire, Carenda Recharge R37 son - Carenda Top Gun T86 - ranks in the top 11pc for BWT and top 15pc for CEDir, while its $7000 purchase, Heiken Broadview son - Carenda Tik Tok T5 - ranks in the top 9pc for RBY, top 10pc for SS, top 14pc for 200-day weight, top 15pc for 400-day weight and top 17pc for EMA.