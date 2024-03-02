Farm Weekly
Horses are back for more competitions

By Linda Sharman
March 2 2024 - 9:00pm
The horses will be in action at the 2024 Wagin Woolorama, one of the many attractions over the two-day event.
The horse display at the Wagin Woolorama will run a bit differently this year, with the Mounted Games no longer featuring at the show.

