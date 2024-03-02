Horses are back for more competitions

The horse display at the Wagin Woolorama will run a bit differently this year, with the Mounted Games no longer featuring at the show.
This will leave the show horse competition, Horses in Action event to be run on its own by the Wagin Riding and Pony Club under Pony Club rules, according to new steward Sam Bairstow.
"The day will be run like the old Gymkhana's format of hacking, show jumping and halter classes," Ms Bairstow said.
She said the competition was open to all age groups, from lead line and first ridden up to over 40's veterans.
Riders will pay one fee to enter for the day and also receive a sample bag.
Ms Bairstow said safety was paramount for the event, and all horses would be unloaded at the beginning of the day in a secured area of safe yards.
The day will start with all riders undergoing a gear check at 8am sharp to ensure riders and horses were safe and comfortable.
Horses and riders would then present to the judge in their show finery and, competing in their age groups, would be working on a circle showcasing their horses' lovely paces and the unity between rider and horse.
Ms Bairstow said once the hacking was completed there would be a lunch intermission, allowing riders to have a break and short roam around the Woolorama showgrounds, before competition resumed with show jumping and halter classes.
"The show jumping consists of Table AM7 and Optimum time classes and the heights start at encouragement and jump to as high as 90 centimetres," she said.
"The halter classes run at the same time as the show jumping, and each class represents horses in height, district and handler.
"At the end of the halter there is a fancy-dress competition which brings in the fun element for those attending, and is always supported by riders young and old."
Ms Bairstow said ribbons and prize money would be awarded to the first, second and third place-getters, and she was looking forward to an enjoyable event.
"This event is very inclusive and is a fun, no-stress occasion for all," she said.
The Horses in Action was being generously sponsored by PlanFarm, Unigrain, Anitone, Oakford Stockfeeds, McGuffie Transport, Maldive Equestrian, Swinger Tags, TE & MC Bairstow and G & C Lunt.
