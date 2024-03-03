Farm Weekly
Coonamble Angus sale averages $13,492

By Jodie Rintoul
March 3 2024 - 4:00pm
With Coonamble Paratrooper T96, which sold for the sales equal $32,000 top price to the Bairstow family, Arizona Farms, Lake Grace, were Coonamble co-principal Murray Davis (left), buyers Noel and Luke Bairstow, Nutrien Livestock Great Southern manager Bob Pumphrey and top price sponsor Ben Fletcher, Zoetis.
The Davis family's Coonamble Angus on-property bull sale at Bremer Bay on Tuesday may not have reached the record-breaking highs of last year, but when the selling season finishes it will rank up there as one of the best.

