A calming space away from the bustle

By Linda Sharman
March 3 2024 - 10:00am
Woolorama involves many local community groups. The Wagin CRC, including manager Jasmine Watson (left) and fellow employees Claire Ballantyne, Ann OBrien and Zach Rayne, will this year co-ordinate a calming space for children and their parents to have some time-out from the excitement of the show.
A day at the Wagin Woolorama is always guaranteed to be busy and noisy, and can be quite tiring for young children as they traverse the showgrounds.

