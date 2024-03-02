A calming space away from the bustle

A day at the Wagin Woolorama is always guaranteed to be busy and noisy, and can be quite tiring for young children as they traverse the showgrounds.
But the littlest showgoers are being taken care of this year, thanks to an initiative being co-ordinated by the Wagin Community Resource Centre.
Wagin CRC manager Jasmine Watson said at the community meeting following the 2023 Woolorama, it was suggested that a safe and calming place be established for parents to take their young children when they were needing a break from all the excitement of the Woolorama.
The idea was this would make it a more enjoyable day for these families.
An area has been identified and within that the Wagin CRC will provide child-friendly activities such as colouring sheets and pencils, chalk, a sandpit, bubbles and some simple board games.
"It will be a low-key, relaxing place for parents and children alike to have a breather with some calming activities," Ms Watson said.
She said the area would not be manned by CRC staff, so parents would still need to supervise their own children, but that ample seating would be provided for them to sit and relax.
The area was also located near food and drink vans so parents could also refuel while watching their children.
