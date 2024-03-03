Container collection to make a change

Patrons of this year's Wagin Woolorama are being encouraged to think first before disposing of their empty bottles and cans.
Not only do they have an opportunity to help save recyclable items from landfill, but they can also help boost the funds available to the Wagin Agricultural Society to continue making Woolorama bigger and better.
This year the Wagin All Good Refund Depot will secure bags to every rubbish bin at the showgrounds to help collect empty bottles and cans from showgoers, that will then be processed as part of the Containers for Change scheme.
All Good Refund Depot operations manager Norm Chilcott said the entire funds raised would go straight to the agricultural society.
"Every year since the scheme started we have been making sure that all the containers that are collected from Woolorama are processed and the money goes to the Ag Society," Mr Chilcott said.
"It is such an easy way to raise money for community groups, who get 10 cents per item."
Mr Chilcott said in 2023 the depot processed between 10,000 and 12,000 containers collected from the two days of Woolorama, which he estimated was 70 per cent of the total possible.
In an attempt to further increase that figure this year, he said they were trying to make it as easy as possible to get as many of the recyclable bottles and cans donated.
Large aqua-coloured Containers for Change bags would be strapped on to rubbish bins, and their open tops would make it easy for patrons to pop their bottles straight in.
"Last year we had separate bins for the Containers for Change, but this year showgoers won't have to look too hard to find one-they'll be everywhere," Mr Chilcott said.
"Wherever there is a rubbish bin there will be a containers bag."
Mr Chilcott said since starting Containers for Change back in 2020, the All Good Refund Depot on Tavistock Street in Wagin had processed about seven million containers.
"It's such a great fundraiser for community groups, they can make good money quickly without too much effort," he said.
"And we're also helping the environment by keeping these items out of landfill."
Mr Chilcott said the depot was open each Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9am-1pm, and customers could have their containers processed while they waited, or use the bag drop service and have their money deposited straight into their account.
The depot also catered for the wider region with its free pick-up service runs, which covered an area including right out to Dumbleyung and Lake Grace, out to Hyden, and over to Arthur River.
Mr Chilcott said other than helping community groups to raise money and save rubbish from landfill, the Containers for Change scheme had also had a positive impact by making towns and events clean and tidy.
He said the Containers for Change app was a great resource to find out more about the scheme.
