Container collection to make a change

By Linda Sharman
March 3 2024 - 2:00pm
All Good Refund Depot operations manager Norm Chilcott with one of the bags that will be used at the Wagin Woolorama to collect empty bottles and cans.
Patrons of this year's Wagin Woolorama are being encouraged to think first before disposing of their empty bottles and cans.

