Secretary is up for the challenges

It takes a whole team of dedicated people to get the Wagin Woolorama up and running each year.
For the 2024 show the role of Wagin Agricultural Society secretary and event co-ordinator has been taken on by Sue Dowson.
And while it may be daunting, Ms Dawson is looking forward to the challenge.
She is no stranger to the event, having been the equestrian steward for the past six years, as well as a committee member prior to taking on the role.
Ms Dowson moved to Wagin 16 years ago, looking for a place to slow down and ease into retirement - but as fate would have it, that hasn't quite happened.
She has served the community as a volunteer ambulance officer for 12 years, held the position of president of the Wagin Pony Club for five years, where she is currently the vice-president, and she also created and chairs the Wagin Gymkhanarama which has been running for eight years.
"Things really haven't slowed down, but I love the town and the community," Ms Dowson said.
She does however still find time to indulge in her hobbies, which include horse riding, gardening and cooking, all of which she finds relaxing and good for the soul.
Ms Dowson believes her varied career background with 13 years in local government, eight years in the health industry and 19 years in the racing industry has given her a broad range of experience that will be of great benefit to the role.
"I have managed several events, big and small in the regional areas and get great satisfaction turning out a good product," she said.
"I have so much respect for the past secretaries as I understand the passion, dedication and hard work that is required to hold this position.
"I look forward to supporting the Woolorama committee and the show, and look forward to being a part of its evolution into the future."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.