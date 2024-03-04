Farm Weekly
Art competition a colourful feature

By Linda Sharman
March 4 2024 - 4:00pm
Wagin Woolorama vice president Fiona Dawson (left) and marketing, media and administration assistant Jemma Bell with last years overall winning artwork Peaceful track by Carmen McFall, Dunsborough.
The art section at Wagin Woolorama, to be held this Friday March 8 and Saturday, March 9, is always a big drawcard at the event due to the amazingly high quality of entries.

