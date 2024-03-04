Background prepared Lisa for busy role

A go-getting attitude and willingness to work the phones has made new Wagin Woolorama trade fair and sponsorship officer Lisa Precious perfect for taking on the recently-created role.
She has been busily booking businesses and locking in sponsors in the leadup to what will be the 120th Wagin Agricultural Show and 51st Wagin Woolorama.
It's in contrast to what she expected life may be like when she moved to Wagin from Perth about nine years ago in search of a tree-change.
Ms Precious said she didn't know anyone but found the community to be very welcoming to herself and her six children.
Over the years she has worked in many businesses around Wagin, including at the pub, the service station and newsagency, and even undertook studies to move into selling real estate.
Also in that time, having found a new partner and welcomed her seventh child, Ms Precious said while she enjoyed the real estate industry, it required being available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and it consumed more time than she would have liked.
So last year Ms Precious decided she'd take a "gap year" and slow things down, planning to spend more time on her 16 hectare property and also further her studies in business.
But the plan was short-lived after finding out about the vacant Woolorama role after a chat with vice-president Fiona Dawson.
"I've been a show-goer every year since I moved to Wagin, but I was really interested in how it worked and came together," Ms Precious said.
"So around September last year I said I'd like to get on the team and contribute.
"And it's been a real eye-opener, just seeing how much work it takes for the show to run."
Ms Precious said she wasn't one to do things in halves, and while it was a big role taking care of the trade fair and also sponsorship, the two sections intertwined quite well.
"There has been a lot of talking, a lot of liasing, a lot of conversations, which I enjoy, and can draw on my background because in this case I am just selling an event instead of a house," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.