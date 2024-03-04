Beefing up northern cattle knowledge

Meat & Livestock Australia's (MLA) BeefUp forum returns to the Kimberley, this time at Fitzroy Crossing on Thursday, March 7 and Friday, March 8.
Co-ordinated by MLA, the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) and the Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen's Association (KPCA), the forum provides a chance for producers, advisers, researchers and other experts to come together to share information and ideas to support the continued growth of beef businesses throughout the Kimberley and northern WA.
Each program features a unique agenda, covering topics that are most relevant to local producers through presentations, demonstrations, along with question and answer style discussions.
MLA program manager - adoption, Sally Leigo said, this year's event is specifically designed for producers in the Kimberley region.
"In conjunction with the producer-driven Kimberley Regional Beef Research Committee and Rangelands NRM, these BeefUp forums have been designed by producers in order to cover key topics for North Western Australian pastoral businesses," Ms Leigo said.
"These include discussing seasonal strategies and production drivers, hearing the latest on emerging export markets in South East Asia and practical demonstrations on livestock breeding and selection."
Experts and producers from across Western Australia and northern Australia will share the latest research and development, programs and services for the red meat industry, and the event will provide plenty of opportunity for attendees and presenters to exchange information.
More information: Go to mla.com.au
