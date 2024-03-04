Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Beefing up northern cattle knowledge

March 4 2024 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MLA program manager adoption, Sally Leigo said the BeefUp forum was targeting producers in the Kimberley region.
MLA program manager adoption, Sally Leigo said the BeefUp forum was targeting producers in the Kimberley region.

Meat & Livestock Australia's (MLA) BeefUp forum returns to the Kimberley, this time at Fitzroy Crossing on Thursday, March 7 and Friday, March 8.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.