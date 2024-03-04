Farm Weekly
Small in stature, mighty in flavour

By Mel Williams
March 5 2024 - 9:00am
Lambs are 100 per cent grassfed, grass finished and grain-free.
Achieving an old-fashioned lamb flavour depends on using a heritage breed, growing animals out for longer and grass finishing, according to Tony Passamani and Marissa Taylor.

