Experts talk up careers within agriculture

An interactive panel discussion on grains industry career opportunities was a highlight late on the first day of the annual Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Grains Research Update, Perth, at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre last week.
It was hosted by GRDC director Bob Nixon, along with WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis, CBH Group chairman Simon Stead, GRDC managing director Nigel Hart, InterGrain chief executive officer Tress Walmsley and Mt Burdett Foundation committee member Peter Roberts.
In welcoming everyone, in particular past and current tertiary students, Mr Nixon paid tribute to the late Chris Reichstein, founder of the Mt Burdett Foundation.
Sixty eight students from The University of Western Australia, Curtin University and Murdoch University were able to attend the first day of the two-day event, thanks to Mt Burdett Foundation sponsorship.
Group members discussed their individual career journeys and the diversity of occupations available in the agricultural industry.
"The discussion captured great insights from how such an accomplished panel initially became involved in ag, developed their careers though grabbing every opportunity, to then become industry leaders," Mr Dixon said.
Ms Jarvis said grain was the biggest export commodity outside of the mining and resources sector in WA.
"The ag industry is valuable and not just in regional communities," Ms Jarvis said.
"It drives employment and is an economic driver."
Ms Jarvis believes the grain industry has a "high level of maturity" compared to other industries.
"The (ag) industry comes across as a force because of the belief in professional development and research," she said.
Taking turns to join the panel on stage were five 'hot seat' participants chosen by Mr Dixon, Chaiyya Cooper, student Curtin University, Dr Gaus Azam, principal soil scientist, Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, associate professor Fran Lopez, program leader for fungicide resistance management and disease impacts at the Centre for Crop and Disease Management at Curtin University, Shannen Barrett, communications manager, InterGrain and 2024 Nuffield Scholar and Kristen Batten, Murdoch University student.
"The hot seat added current early to mid career perspective and a bit of fun," Mr Dixon said.
"I initiated the idea and organised it and the structure, Mt Burdett was very supportive of the idea, and the session captured nicely what Chris's vision was."
Each of the hot seat guests shared their reason for choosing to pursue a career in agriculture and quizzed panel members about shaping the future and for advice to achieve long-term professional success.
All participants agreed agriculture must be responsive to what modern employees want, the importance of attending industry events for upskilling, networking and collaborating, respecting the work done on farm and in labs, embracing innovation and educating primary and secondary students about the importance of the grain industry are all crucial elements going forward.
Mr Hart said participating in the panel made him excited for the future.
"It's important we nurture future generations and invest in startups," Mr Hart said.
"There needs to continue to be exciting opportunities to improve professional development for graingrowers."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.