Companies combine for fertiliser supply

March 5 2024 - 4:00pm
Nutrien Ag Solutions region director west, Andrew Duperouzel said they had been working around the clock to secure a range of alternate solutions for ongoing access to granular fertiliser.
Nutrien Ag Solutions has announced a plan to ensure WA farmers receive their granular fertiliser for the season ahead, including a new temporary arrangement with CSBP Fertilisers.

