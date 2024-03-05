Farm Weekly
Market sentiment is self-fulfilling

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
March 5 2024 - 6:00pm
Price discovery of Australian grain has been challenging for market participants recently with large price disparities between traded prices and published bids. What growers can control if their offer price and ensuring all buyers can see it to try and buy it.
A bearish market sentiment can at times be self-fulfilling.

