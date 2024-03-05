Farm Weekly
WA to be a prime player for long-term

By Belinda Morrissy
March 6 2024 - 9:00am
Simon Kuestenmacher, director and co-founder of The Demographics Group, presented on how changing demographics will impact the demand for grains at the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Grains Research Update, Perth.
The world needs to be fed and Western Australia's grain industry is in the prime position to continue being a major player - that was the message from Simon Kuestenmacher.

