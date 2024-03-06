Farm Weekly
World wheat leaders at Perth congress

By Belinda Morrissy
March 6 2024 - 4:00pm
Professor Rajeev Varshney from Murdoch Universitys Centre for Crop and Food Innovation and the WA State Agricultural Biotechnology Centre is co-ordinating the International Wheat Congress being held in Perth in September.
A large delegation of industry professionals from all over the world will be in Perth from September 22-27 for the International Wheat Congress (IWC).

