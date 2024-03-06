World wheat leaders at Perth congress

A large delegation of industry professionals from all over the world will be in Perth from September 22-27 for the International Wheat Congress (IWC).
The biennial event, first held in Canada in July 2019, provides a platform for leading experts, researchers, policymakers and industry professionals to discuss advancements in the field of wheat breeding, genetics, genomics and agronomy.
The conference will be led by professor Rajeev Varshney from Murdoch University's Centre for Crop and Food Innovation and the WA State Agricultural Biotechnology Centre.
To be held at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre, researchers will present their findings, share insights and exchange ideas which can contribute to enhancing the sustainability and resilience of wheat production systems.
Policymakers and industry professionals will be updated on the latest trends and innovations in the wheat industry, fostering collaboration and driving advancements in the field.
The four confirmed speakers are professor Wendy Umberger, chief executive officer, Australian Council for International Agricultural Research, Nigel Hart, managing director, Grains Research and Development Corporation, Dr Purvi Mehta, senior adviser global growth and opportunities Billand Melinda Gates Foundation and Dr Bram Govaerts, director general The International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center Mexico.
More speakers will confirmed soon.
Early bird registration closes on July 15 at iwc2024.com
