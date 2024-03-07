Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Diversity the focus for industry breakfast

Belinda Morrissy
By Belinda Morrissy
March 7 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The panel from the GIWA breakfast consisted of Dr Larissa Cato (left), AEGIC wheat quality technical markets manager, Ben Macnamara, CBH chief executive officer, Heather Brayford, DPIRD director general, professor Sharon Parker, ambassador for women and mentor, researcher, author and public speaker, with host Courtney Draper, executive general manager AEGIC.
The panel from the GIWA breakfast consisted of Dr Larissa Cato (left), AEGIC wheat quality technical markets manager, Ben Macnamara, CBH chief executive officer, Heather Brayford, DPIRD director general, professor Sharon Parker, ambassador for women and mentor, researcher, author and public speaker, with host Courtney Draper, executive general manager AEGIC.

Strengthening diversity and inclusion in the grains industry was the theme of the 2024 Grain Industry Association of WA (GIWA) and Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre (AEGIC) breakfast held in celebration of the recent UN International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Morrissy

Belinda Morrissy

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.