Diversity the focus for industry breakfast

Strengthening diversity and inclusion in the grains industry was the theme of the 2024 Grain Industry Association of WA (GIWA) and Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre (AEGIC) breakfast held in celebration of the recent UN International Day of Women and Girls in Science.
The breakfast on the morning of day two of the Grains Research & Development Corporation (GRDC) Grains Research Update, Perth, at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre.
The attendees enjoyed a full breakfast while AEGIC's executive general manager Courtney Draper moderated a panel discussing science in agriculture and the importance of fostering women's leadership within the grains industry.
The panel consisted of Dr Larisa Cato, AEGIC wheat quality technical markets manager, Heather Brayford, Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) director general, Ben Macnamara, CBH chief executive officer and professor Sharon Parker, an ambassador for women and mentor, researcher, author and public speaker.
Topics discussed were ways to create more inclusive workplaces within the grains industry, how to champion women in the workforce, actions to bring about positive changes in all roles within the industry, a focus on ensuring role descriptions are non-discriminatory and designed to encourage and support inclusivity.
Ways the wider industry can broaden the diversity of voices contributing to the grains industry was also talked through.
