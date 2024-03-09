No skimping on 2008 Case IT Steiger 530

Whether or not two young ladies dressed in short shorts, singlet tops and knee-high boots, hired by the vendor to attend a Bunjil clearing sale, attracted more people is impossible to say.
But it is fair to say that immaculately presented, shedded Case IH, John Deere and Bourgault farm machinery and Scania trucks and grain trailers, along with the Anderson family's reputation for maintaining equipment on Glenmore, probably did attract potential buyers among the 140 who registered to bid.
Vendor Wade Anderson, RW & YG Anderson & Co, was justifiably proud of how his 2008 Case IH Steiger Tiger 530 four-wheel-drive articulated tractor with Powershift, 4689 hours and dual wheels, presented after a wash and polish.
"I think it looks like new," said Mr Anderson.
Craig 'Macca' McDonald, CT & JS McDonald, Carnamah, must have thought so too.
Mr McDonald bid top price of the sale of $285,000 for it, then slipped over to the Nutrien Ag Solutions sales office to beat the rush, paid for it and headed home before auctioneer Mike Altus had finished selling the 266 lots.
BR & LL Sinclair, Moora, successfully bid $175,000 for a Case IH 315 magnum 4WD tractor with Powershift, front axle and cab suspension and 4308 hours, then drove it home on back roads after the sale.
But phone bidding for an as-new condition Case IH 310 Magnum 4WD tractor with Powershift, front axle and cab suspension, five remotes, front Autosteer weights and only 376 hours usage, stalled at $280,000.
The tractor was passed in, as was a 2016 John Deere S680 combine harvester with straw chopper, extended discharge auger and factory Autosteer.
The 18.2 metre 2018 Midwest Durus header front and comb trailer sold separately for $100,000 to Lakeman Ag, Carnamah.
An unmarked Trufab 110 tonne mother bin sold for $92,500 to I & J Minty & Son, Dandaragan, while 25t and 16t GrainKing chaser bins sold to different buyers for $32,000 and a single-bid of $2500.
DE Engineers field bins sold for $750 and $500.
A Sherwell field bin sold for $500 and a Watheroo Engineering field bin for $250.
Pastoralists & Graziers Association of WA livestock committee chairman Chris Patmore, Eneabba, came to the sale looking to replace his wheel loader and found one in a Case W14B offered with bucket, jib, scrub rake and rear rippers.
He secured it for $55,000 after a bidding contest.
A second Case wheel loader, a 621B model with bucket, sold for $40,000.
One of the best prices of $155,000 for a towed boomsprayer this year was achieved for a well-presented 15.3m Beverley Hydra Boom with Air Matic option, purchased by Matthew Ledwith, Ledwith Farms, Kulin.
But the vendor's decision to split his seeding rig and offer the 22.8m Bourgault 8910 cultivator at 25.4 centimetre spacings, with sowing and liquid kits and press wheels as a separate lot to the 15,400 litre Bourgault 5440 air seeding cart, may have worked against him.
Both units were in very good condition and, selling for $30,000, the cultivator seemed the bargain of the day, with the air cart selling to a different buyer for $25,000, close behind it in value-for-money terms.
A Bourgault 7000lt liquid cart also sold for $30,000.
Five Scania trucks and enough grain trailers and dollies to make up two road trains generated bidder interest.
Mr Ledwith, secured the main lead triaxle tipper trailer and triaxle tipper dog trailer as separate lots for $80,000 and $100,000, but had to see off competition for both.
Different buyers bought two of the other trailers for $30,000 and $15,000, but a lead trailer was passed in without a bid.
Top truck was a 2003 Scania164G tandem drive prime mover with 580V8 engine, which sold for $80,000 to M & M Contractors, Williams, after bidding competition drove the price up $25,000.
Close behind was a 2012 Scania R620 tandem drive prime mover which sold for $72,500 to AJ & JA Barnes, Wubin.
Two older Scania 112 tipping tray trucks, a 2x8 and a 4x8 with a Flexi-N tank on the back, sold for $36,000 and $12,000, while a third Scania 112 set up as a semi trailer with bin on the back sold for $34,000.
Best of the light vehicles on offer was a Ford F250 with a steel tray, which sold for $43,000.
Mr Anderson said he was selling the machinery because he would be share farming with neighbours who were relations and had purchased the property.
"My granddads set up as farming neighbours in Bunjil in 1952 and we purchased this (Glenmore) in 1971," Mr Anderson said.
"We've always been John Deere headers and Case tractors from the old Steiger days," he said, explaining the mix of brands offered.
Nutrien Ag Solutions Carnamah agent Mitch Hutton said the sale had generated local and interstate interest because of the quality of the machinery offered.
"I think probably 60 per cent of them (phone bidders) were from interstate, but I think the local bidders got all the lots over phone bidders," Mr Hutton said.
"Wade has always looked after his gear and it showed today.
"He's done a good job, that's probably half the reason it has sold well.
"The Andersons are a popular family and have been in the district a long time, so a lot of people came to show their support," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.