Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

2019 Case IH Quadtrac makes $540,000

By Rhys Tarling
March 8 2024 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2019 Case IH Quadtrac 500Q tractor was the biggest catch at the auction and was snapped up for $540,000.
The 2019 Case IH Quadtrac 500Q tractor was the biggest catch at the auction and was snapped up for $540,000.

A 2019 Case IH Quadtrac 500Q tractor, with 1182 driveline hours and 1523 engine hours, was the catch of the day at the Hildawn Farm clearance sale at Kalannie last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.