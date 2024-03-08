2019 Case IH Quadtrac makes $540,000

A 2019 Case IH Quadtrac 500Q tractor, with 1182 driveline hours and 1523 engine hours, was the catch of the day at the Hildawn Farm clearance sale at Kalannie last week.
A Keller & Drende bidder from Nertherby, Victoria, managed to snap up the tractor in lot 186 with relatively little competition for $540,000.
The day began with much energy and the free-flowing hum of chatter and laughter, no doubt facilitated by relatively cool conditions.
Elders auctioneers Steele Hathway and Graeme Curry took turns in leading bidders and interested parties through 189 lots, and kept spirits buoyant with their quick sense of humour.
The attendees were a mix of older farmers showing the younger brigade the workings of the machinery on offer, representatives of companies putting forth the bids fed to them on their phones and a variety of other attendees of different ages who seemed to be revelling in the social aspect under favourable weather conditions.
Helen Williams, who drove from Geraldton, was with her husband Graeme and told Farm Weekly, "we're not looking for anything in particular, we're having a look".
However, Victor Lee, East Pingelly, was here to secure some equipment for his son.
Prior to the event, Country Wide Insurance Brokers area manager, Todd Bein, said the owners of Hildawn Farm, LV & EM Dodd, expressed optimism about the auction.
"They've got a lot of good gear here; it's a good rollout and they should be really happy" Mr Bein said.
"The Quadtracs and headers will do really well - they're not that old."
The Quadtracs, lined up together in the last few lots, certainly gleamed like they had just been lifted out of the box and, sure enough, secured the top two spots at the auction.
However, near the sundries, a couple of vintage items were also catching some attention from the attendees, including a 1983 Honda XL250R motorbike.
Mr Bein said the Dodd's retirement was well-timed, suggesting "the price of land out here is ridiculous at the moment".
Nearing the end of the day, at lot 187, a 2014 Case 8230 Header with a Seed Terminator and a MacDon D140 front, went under the hammer.
The bidding for this lot began at $300,000 to no response and fell to $250,000 rather quickly.
"$150,000 is my bid and it'll cost you $10,000 to join in," Mr Hathway said.
Sure enough, a few more hands raised in riposte and the price was pushed up to $200,000 in the blink of an eye.
It was eventually snapped up by a buyer from Marwonga Nominees for $230,000.
The third priciest big ticket item was a 2016 John Deere 8295R FWA tractor, clocking 6201 hours, with a Starfire 3000 receiver.
"$130,000, let's go," Mr Hathway said.
At the call of $142,000, bidders took the bait and the competition for the tractor intensified.
The price was pushed up to $173,000, to which Mr Curry quipped, "nobody wants to drive a $173,000 tractor."
However, it was secured for exactly that sum by ML & BM Cunningham, Pingelly.
Back on Lot 161, a 1984 Evertrans grain tipper trailer, with a divider and tunnel for seeding, was sold for $58,000 by A M Write & Sons, Mt Barker.
Similarly on the previous lot, a 2001 Park Body Builders grain tipper trailer went for $56,000.
Lot 167, a 2002 Freightliner C120 truck with 600hp and a Cat C16 engine, clocking a whopping 1,754,112km, was snapped up by Evans Farming Co, Bullaring, for $56,000.
A Chamberlain 9G Champion tractor with a homemade dozer blade was announced at $8000 before dropping to $4000.
"Come on, $4000 should be everywhere," Mr Hathway said.
L K White & Co, Goomalling, eventually snapped up the tractor for $1300.
A Yale 3t forklift, which had 7000 hours on it, in lot 140, started at $6000 by Mr Curry and was instantly responded to with one affirmation after another, pushing the price upwards in the blink of an eye.
At $12,500, the forklift went under the hammer to Roodale Farms, Coorow.
